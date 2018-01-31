RCG adds technical tonic

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has hired Nick Morgan as a principal in the technical advisory team based at the company’s Glasgow office.

Morgan (pictured) was most recently wind team leader at Mott MacDonald, where his main focus was managing pre-financial close due diligence for offshore wind farms.

“Nick’s global experience and expertise in the field of technical due diligence is exemplary and will strengthen our customer proposition enormously.”

Morgan said: “RCG’s focus on, and commitment to, serving the renewable energy industry is highly attractive to me at what is a very exciting time of growth in the industry.

“I look forward to working alongside ambitious and energetic colleagues and contributing to the future success of the company.”

Image: RCG