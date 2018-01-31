Articles Filter

RCG adds technical tonic

Nick Morgan joins consultancy as a principal based in Glasgow

31/01/2018

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has hired Nick Morgan as a principal in the technical advisory team based at the company’s Glasgow office.

Morgan (pictured) was most recently wind team leader at Mott MacDonald, where his main focus was managing pre-financial close due diligence for offshore wind farms.

RCG managing director and European head Dan Pearson said: “We’re delighted that Nick has joined our team and is the first of our many Glasgow-based employees.

“Nick’s global experience and expertise in the field of technical due diligence is exemplary and will strengthen our customer proposition enormously.”

Morgan said: “RCG’s focus on, and commitment to, serving the renewable energy industry is highly attractive to me at what is a very exciting time of growth in the industry.

“I look forward to working alongside ambitious and energetic colleagues and contributing to the future success of the company.”

