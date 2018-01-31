RCG adds technical tonic
Nick Morgan joins consultancy as a principal based in Glasgow
The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has hired Nick Morgan as a principal in the technical advisory team based at the company’s Glasgow office.
Morgan (pictured) was most recently wind team leader at Mott MacDonald, where his main focus was managing pre-financial close due diligence for offshore wind farms.
Related Stories
RCG managing director and European head Dan Pearson said: “We’re delighted that Nick has joined our team and is the first of our many Glasgow-based employees.
“Nick’s global experience and expertise in the field of technical due diligence is exemplary and will strengthen our customer proposition enormously.”
Morgan said: “RCG’s focus on, and commitment to, serving the renewable energy industry is highly attractive to me at what is a very exciting time of growth in the industry.
“I look forward to working alongside ambitious and energetic colleagues and contributing to the future success of the company.”
Image: RCG