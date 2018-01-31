Lidar lights up French floater

Spanish outfit Eolos is to provide a floating lidar for the 24MW EolMed pilot floating wind farm in the French Mediterranean.

Quadran Energies Marines, which is developing the project, will deploy the FLS200 unit from April.

Related Stories Lidar lights up Polish Baltic

29 Nov 2017

RWE floats second lidar demo

18 Mar 2015 Quadran chief executive Olivier Guiraud said: “Eolos stood out among the suppliers for their flexibility, their dedicated and focused team, and their solid experience in similar geographic areas.”

Eolos commercial director Julian Harland said: “We are, of course, proud to be recognised as a robust and reliable supplier to meet the unique requirements of a leading project on the market.”

EolMed is planned to be operational by 2020 using 6.2M152 Senvion turbines.

Image: Eolos