Articles Filter

Lidar lights up French floater

Eolos to deploy FLS200 at site of 24MW EolMed offshore project 

Lidar lights up French floater image 31/01/2018

Spanish outfit Eolos is to provide a floating lidar for the 24MW EolMed pilot floating wind farm in the French Mediterranean.

Quadran Energies Marines, which is developing the project, will deploy the FLS200 unit from April.

Related Stories

Quadran chief executive Olivier Guiraud said: “Eolos stood out among the suppliers for their flexibility, their dedicated and focused team, and their solid experience in similar geographic areas.”

Eolos commercial director Julian Harland said: “We are, of course, proud to be recognised as a robust and reliable supplier to meet the unique requirements of a leading project on the market.”

EolMed is planned to be operational by 2020 using 6.2M152 Senvion turbines.

Image: Eolos

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.