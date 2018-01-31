WPD net widens to 4GW

German outfit WPD Windmanager is now managing 355 wind farms with a combined capacity of 4.03GW.

Most of the projects – more than 2.9GW – are located in Germany, with other major markets including France with 328MW, Taiwan with 325MW and 273MW in Finland.

25 Jan 2018 In total, the company said it is managing 1965 wind turbines.

WPD Windmanager managing director Nils Brummer said the company is set to further expand its reach with wind farms in Chile and Spain.

A new office is also to be opened in Taiwan.

Image: WPD Windmanager