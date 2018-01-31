Articles Filter

WPD net widens to 4GW

Germans to expand wind farm management to Chile and Spain

WPD net widens to 4GW image 31/01/2018

German outfit WPD Windmanager is now managing 355 wind farms with a combined capacity of 4.03GW.

Most of the projects – more than 2.9GW – are located in Germany, with other major markets including France with 328MW, Taiwan with 325MW and 273MW in Finland. 

Related Stories

In total, the company said it is managing 1965 wind turbines.

WPD Windmanager managing director Nils Brummer said the company is set to further expand its reach with wind farms in Chile and Spain.

A new office is also to be opened in Taiwan.

Image: WPD Windmanager

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.