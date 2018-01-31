Scottish offshore jobs 'soar 300%'

The number of people employed in Scotland’s offshore wind sector increased by 300% to 2000 in 2016, according to new data released by the UK government.

The Scottish onshore sector supported 8000 jobs in 2016, the latest year for which figures are available.

However, the number of people employed in solar power in Scotland fell by 75%, from 2000 to 500.

Scottish Renewables deputy chief executive Jenny Hogan said: “These new figures clearly show the benefits renewable energy is bringing to Scotland.

“Companies that are developing projects here, as well as supply chain businesses supporting the wider industry, are employing people in skilled jobs and delivering investment from the Borders to Shetland.

“The decline in employment in the solar industry shows clearly the impact of cuts to UK government support for the sector.

“We would expect that future editions of this ONS survey will show declines in other areas caused by similar decisions made at Westminster.”

Image: reNEWS