February showcase at Seagreen

SSE and Fluor are showcasing proposed changes to the 1050MW Seagreen Alpha and Bravo wind farm in the Outer Tay off the east coast of Scotland next month.

Public exhibitions will be held on 26, 27 and 28 February as part of the consultation process.

The first event will be at Arbroath Community Centre between 2.30pm and 6.30pm, followed by the second at Montrose Town Hall from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, and finally at Carnoustie Leisure Centre also between 3.00pm and 7.00pm.

Niras has been appointed to coordinate the offshore environmental works, with the Environmental Impact Assessment to be submitted in May.

The changes to the project include a boost in turbine size from 7MW to up to 15MW and a reduction in overall hardware numbers from 150 to between 70 and 120.

The separation distance would rise to 1km from 835 metres under the new plans.

SSE and Flour are targeting 2022 as a potential build date, depending future Contracts for Difference auctions.

Image: reNEWS