NJ jumpstarts offshore era

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order setting a target of 3.5GW of offshore wind in the state by 2030, starting with a 1.1GW call.

The order directs state agencies to implement the 2010 Offshore Wind Economic Development Act, which has been largely ignored for the last seven years.

The agency will also move ahead with a strategic plan for the sector, focused on "critical components of offshore wind development including job growth, workforce development, data collection and appropriate determination of facilities, as well as ensuring that natural resources are protected".

Developers holding federal leases off New Jersey include Orsted with 1GW and US Wind with 1.5GW, while Fishermen’s Energy had plans for a demonstration project off Atlantic City.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is also preparing to kick off a call for nominations for a second commercial lease auction.

Governor Murphy said: “We cannot allow for stagnation in this growing sector of our energy economy and we cannot lose sight of the tremendous opportunity for offshore wind at the Jersey shore.

"With this executive order, we begin the process of making New Jersey a leader in offshore wind, a critical step toward achieving our clean energy goals.”

Image: resource buoy off New Jersey (Fishermen's Energy)