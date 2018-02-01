Bladt, Semco build Taiwan platform

Danish companies Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime are partnering with Taiwan shipyard CSBC Corp to supply offshore substations to the Asian island's wind market.

The partnership agreement between the three companies is aiming to take advantage of the Taiwanese government's plans for at least 5.5GW of offshore wind by 2025.

Semco vice president Carsten Nielsen said: “This partnership provides a very strong constellation of professional and market leading companies within the industry.”

CSBC executive vice president Foung-Tang Lin said: “We see it as a major strength that, together with the two leading suppliers from the European market, we are now establishing ourselves in the rapidly growing Taiwanese offshore market.

“This partnership will give us a unique, unequalled position in the Taiwanese market.”

