Race Bank comes alive

Danish developer Orsted has fully commissioned its 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The Danes hit the commissioning landmark in January following a 200-hour testing period and the project is now generating at full capacity, Orsted said.

“Not only have we achieved full power on schedule, but we have also done so safely, without compromising our high standards," said project director David Summers.

“I now look forward to completing final activities on Race Bank and being able to officially open the project in the summer.”

A2Sea jack-up Sea Installer began installing the project's 91 Siemens Gamesa 6.3MW turbines last May and wrapped up the job in December.

The vessel installed one turbine in just 11 hours, setting a new speed record at an Orsted project, the company said.

With all turbines now exporting power to the grid, Orsted will take delivery of a custom-built SOV to support operations and maintenance at the project in March.

The Ostensjo Rederi designed vessel, named Edda Passat, began sea trials off the Spanish port of Gijon late last month.

Image: Orsted