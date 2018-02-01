Tall order for Vestas in Thailand

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 45MW to Winchai for the Rom Klao wind farm in Mukdahan in north-east Thailand.

The project will comprise 13 V136-3.45MW turbines, with hub heights of 162 metres, which Vestas said will be the highest towers in Asia.

Related Stories Red Pine thrives in Minnesota

31 Jan 2018

Vestas nails Norwegian prize

13 Dec 2017 Delivery is planned for the end of this year, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2019.

The deal also includes supervision of turbine installation, a 10-year active output management 5000 service contract – with the option of an extension – and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Winchai is Vestas' third customer in Thailand, and with this order we have announced more than 350MW in the country since 2015.”

Image: Vestas