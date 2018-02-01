NextEnergy tuned to UK PV quartet

NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) is to acquire four operating solar plants totalling 25.9MW and an investment value of £30.9m in the UK.

The projects are the 11MW North Norfolk plant and three 5MW facilities at Axe View in Devon, Low Bentham in Lancashire and Henley in Shropshire.

Related Stories NextEnergy portfolio nears 500MW

28 Jun 2017

NextEnergy secures £100m

02 Feb 2017 All were connected to the grid before acquisition and were funded by NESF’s existing financial resources.

Meanwhile, NESF has reported that its net asset value (NAV) amounted to 104.7 pence at the end of December, compared to 105.1 pence in September.

The company cited changes to medium- and long-term forecasts for power prices in the UK as a reason for the change.

NESF also announced a quarterly dividend of 1.605 pence per ordinary share for the quarter ending December 2017. The quarterly dividend of 1.605 pence will be paid on 29 March.

Image: Pixabay