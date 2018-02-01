Safety first for small vessels

Wind safety groups have published new guidelines for the safe operation of small service vessels at offshore wind farms.

The report – 'The safe management of small service vessels used in the offshore wind industry' – outlines best practices based on industry experience and academic research.

The G+ Global Offshore Wind Health and Safety Organisation and the Energy Institute compiled the report, which was presented this week during an event in Hamburg, Germany.

“The good practice guidelines demonstrates the progress the G+ is making in improving health and safety performance in our industry,” G+ board member Jonathan Cole said.

“As the industry grows in Europe and into emerging markets, there is a need to implement common best practice internationally,” he added.

A copy of the report can be found here.

Image: reNEWS