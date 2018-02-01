Jones Bros delivers for Minesto 

Minesto has taken delivery of the foundation for its DG500 tidal energy project, which will be located in Holyhead Deep off the coast of north-west Wales.

The company said the gravity-base structure was floated in the dry dock in which it has been built on the River Mersey on Wednesday.

Minesto said installation of the 500kW device is expected to commence in April, followed by system functionality and capacity tests.

Minesto chief operating officer David Collier said: “With the delivery of the gravity base structure, we are making significant progress towards the first installation in Holyhead Deep.

“Preparations for offshore testing is in it final stages and we are relishing the prospect of soon being operative in the tidal streams off Holy Island”.

