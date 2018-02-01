Pacifico takes shine to Japan

Pacifico has launched a ¥15.5bn (€113m) fund to acquire solar assets in Japan.

The company has already acquired three photovoltaic plants in Chiba and Miyagi prefectures and is in the process of buying two more in eastern and western Japan.

Pacifico will also provide asset management services to the projects, which have total capacity of more than 100MW.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities was financial advisor to the fund, which raised the money from Japanese institutional investors. Baker McKenzie acted as legal counsel.

Pacifico president Nate Franklin said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our first solar fund partnering with Japanese institutional investors.

“We are looking forward to partnering with more Japanese institutional investors to form second and third investment funds in the future providing access to stable investment returns through an eco-friendly clean energy platform.”

Image: Pixabay