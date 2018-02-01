Articles Filter

UK RE support 'remains high'

New government survey shows 79% of respondents support renewables

UK RE support 'remains high' image 01/02/2018

Public support for renewable energy in the UK remains high with 79% backing the technology, according to a new government survey.

The latest ‘Energy and Climate Change Public Attitudes Tracker’ shows support slightly down from the previous report in November last year when 82% backed renewables.

Related Stories

The survey shows that just 4% of the public were opposed to clean energy, with 1% ‘strongly opposed’ to the technology.

It also found that, in contrast to the high support for renewables, just 35% backed nuclear energy and 22% opposed it.

Some 16% of respondents supported shale gas – up from 13% on the last tracker report – while 32% were opposed to it.

The survey canvassed 2078 people on their views between 13 and 17 December last year. 

Image: Pexels

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.