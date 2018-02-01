UK RE support 'remains high'

Public support for renewable energy in the UK remains high with 79% backing the technology, according to a new government survey.

The latest ‘Energy and Climate Change Public Attitudes Tracker’ shows support slightly down from the previous report in November last year when 82% backed renewables.

Related Stories UK RE support 'grows'

02 Nov 2017

UK public 'backs' clean power

04 May 2017 The survey shows that just 4% of the public were opposed to clean energy, with 1% ‘strongly opposed’ to the technology.

It also found that, in contrast to the high support for renewables, just 35% backed nuclear energy and 22% opposed it.

Some 16% of respondents supported shale gas – up from 13% on the last tracker report – while 32% were opposed to it.

The survey canvassed 2078 people on their views between 13 and 17 December last year.

Image: Pexels