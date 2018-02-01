Polish offshore 'could hit 8GW'

Poland could have up to 8GW of offshore wind capacity installed in the Baltic Sea by 2035, according to analysis by the Foundation for Sustainable Energy (FNEZ).

FNEZ, a Polish think tank, said that 4GW could be built by 2030 together with the necessary grid connections in a report entitled 'Polish offshore wind energy and maritime industry development'.

It added that the local supply chain could deliver between 60% and 70% of future market requirements.

However, a stable regulatory regime and market incentives would be needed to realise these projections, said FNEZ management board president Maciej Stryjecki.

The results of the analysis will be discussed at the Baltic Energy Industry Forum in the Polish capital Warsaw between 28 February and 1 March.

Image: Morgue File