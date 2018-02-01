Iberdrola shares Iberian O&M spoils

Siemens Gamesa and Vestas have secured large maintenance contracts with Iberdrola for the latter's 4.425GW Iberian wind turbine fleet in Spain and Portugal.

Vestas will carry out preventive, predictive and corrective maintenance on turbines with a combined capacity of 2.19GW, while Siemens Gamesa will undertake similar activities on hardware totalling 1.265GW.

Related Stories Steady start for Iberdrola

26 Apr 2017

Gamesa toasts 1GW Mexico O&M

17 Oct 2014 Iberdrola has also contracted Spanish companies Tamoin, Ingeteam and IM Future for work on 421MW, 233.3MW and 218MW of turbine capacity, respectively.

Portuguese outfit Efacec will cover a further 96.9MW.

Iberdrola said all the wind farms covered are equipped with Siemens Gamesa G4X, G5X and G6X technology.

The total value of the contracts is €110m.

Iberdrola tendered two types of services: basic coverage over a two-year period and a more extensive service for three years, including preventive and small corrective maintenance as well as consumables, spare parts and oil use.

Image: Iberdrola