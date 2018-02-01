Enel on the march in Brazil

Enel Green Power Brasil Participações has started commercial operations at the 172MW Morro do Chapéu Sul wind complex in the north-east Brazilian state of Bahia.

Morro do Chapéu Sul is comprised of six wind farms: the 30MW each Boa Vista and Ventos de São Mário projects; and the 28MW each Ventos de Santa Esperança, Ventos de Santa Dulce, Ventos de São Paulo and Ventos de São Abraão plants.

04 Apr 2017 Overall, the $380m complex, which is located in the municipalities of Morro do Chapéu and Cafarnaum, will generate 830 gigawatt hours of electricity a year.

Ventos de São Abraão and Boa Vista will sell power on the free market in Brazil, while the remaining four wind farms will supply electricity under 20-year contracts to a pool of Brazilian electricity distribution companies.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The start of operations of Morro do Chapéu marks a new, important milestone in the consolidation of our wind footprint in Brazil.”

The company has also been awarded the rights to build a further 600MW of wind power in Brazil, including a 78MW extension to Morro do Chapéu Sul.

Enel has almost 2.8GW of renewable capacity in Brazil. Some 842MW is wind power, solar accounts for 716MW and hydro 1.27GW. A further 103MW of solar power is under construction, the company said.

Image: Enel