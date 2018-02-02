Articles Filter

Starters orders for Japan solar

Work underway at 55MW Minami plant owned by Pacifico in Gujo City

Starters orders for Japan solar image 02/02/2018

Pacifico Energy has started building the 55MW Minami solar plant in Japan.

Construction of the project, located on the site of a golf course in Gujo City in Gifu prefecture, is expected to take 17 months.

Related Stories

The project is expected to come online in July 2019 with all power generated to be purchased by Chubu Electric Power.

Toyo Engineering Corpo will be providing engineering, procurement and construction services for the project.

Earlier this week Pacifico launched a ¥15.5bn (€113m) fund to acquire solar assets in Japan.

Image: Pacifico Energy

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.