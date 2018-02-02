Starters orders for Japan solar

Pacifico Energy has started building the 55MW Minami solar plant in Japan.

Construction of the project, located on the site of a golf course in Gujo City in Gifu prefecture, is expected to take 17 months.

Related Stories Squad boost for Japan mega-solar

24 Jan 2018

Sun rises for Japan giant

28 Apr 2017 The project is expected to come online in July 2019 with all power generated to be purchased by Chubu Electric Power.

Toyo Engineering Corpo will be providing engineering, procurement and construction services for the project.

Earlier this week Pacifico launched a ¥15.5bn (€113m) fund to acquire solar assets in Japan.

Image: Pacifico Energy