Danes target UK offshore O&M

Danish engineering company Creadis is opening an office in the UK at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft to target work in the local offshore wind market.

Creadis, which specialises in wind turbine design and operation and maintenance (O&M), plans to recruit up to 40 employees in the next two years.

The company has been supported by Nautilus Associates and will also collaborate with energy services provider 3sun Group.

Creadis UK managing director Morten Basse said: “Lowestoft is an important offshore hub. The wind farms are here and OrbisEnergy has been clever enough to have at least 10 of the tenants as our potential customers. It is like a gift to move in here with customers next door.”

