Strait advice for Taiwan wind

02/02/2018

Green Giraffe has been chosen as the lead international financial advisor to work alongside local outfit Cathay United Bank on the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The projects, with expected output of around 1GW, are located in the Taiwan Strait.

The wind farms, owned by Yushan Energy (40%) and Northland Power (60%), passed an environmental impact assessment last year and an application will be made on 30 March for a feed-in-tariff and grid connection.

Northland Power vice president and head of project finance John Pires said: “Northland Power Inc is excited to once again work with Green Giraffe, our long-standing partner for offshore wind project finance advice. 

“Similarly, we are equally excited to work with and start a new relationship with Cathay United Bank, one of Taiwan’s leading private banks.”

Image: reNEWS

