Land ahoy for Aberdeen wires

VBMS makes landfall with first export cable for 92.4MW project

Land ahoy for Aberdeen wires image 02/02/2018

VBMS has made landfall with the first 66kV export cable for Vattenfall’s 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm off the north-east coast of Scotland.

JDR was contracted by VBMS to supply the array and export cables for the project in 2016.

Aberdeen Bay, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, will consist of 11 MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines.

First power is expected from the wind farm later this year. 

Image: VBMS

