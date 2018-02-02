Eon seals Illinois wind cash

Eon has closed tax equity financing for the operational 305.8MW Radford’s Run wind farm in Macon County, Illinois.

Allianz Renewable Energy Partners of America and Bank of America Merrill Lynch provided the financing in exchange for a partial interest in the project.

13 Feb 2017 The wind farm, which features 139 Vestas V110 turbines, achieved commercial operation in December 2017.

Eon senior vice president, group finance, Verena Volpert said: "We are pleased to bring together Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Allianz with our Radford's Run wind farm on this, our largest tax equity transaction to date."

"This agreement is a real credit to our team's ability to execute these kinds of transactions and to the strength and attractiveness of our portfolio."

Image: Eon