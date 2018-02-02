Amalia hires Danish O&M muscle

Danish outfit OER is to work with MPI Offshore on maintenance at Eneco's 120MW Prinses Amalia offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands.

The NSG Wind subsidiary has won a five-year contract to provide project management and technicians during the exchange of the project's main components, including gearboxes, generators, transformers, blades and bearings.

The contract started at the beginning of 2018, OER said.

MPI Offshore will provide offshore transport and lifting services during the component exchange.

Prinses Amalia, which is located 23km off the coast of Ijmuiden, consists of 60 Vestas V80-2.0MW turbines and has been operational since 2008.

Image: Eneco