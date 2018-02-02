Connecticut issues offshore call

The US state of Connecticut has issued a request for proposal for offshore wind projects capable of delivering up to 825,000 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

The projects, which are expected to total about 200MW, must start delivering electricity between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2025.

26 Oct 2016 They should be located in New England or an adjacent control area, including federal waters, according to the RFP document. Projects including energy storage will also be considered.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will host a' conference for bidders on 20 February at its office in Hartford starting at 9.30am local time.

The conference will give potential bidders the opportunity to ask questions about the RFP.

The RFP is open until midday local time on 2 April.

