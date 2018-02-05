Lidar duo show offshore measure

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) is partnering with German consultancy Multiversum to provide resource assessments and measurement services for offshore wind farm developers and investors.

The partners will offer pre-construction offshore wind measurement, as well as specific advice on fixed and floating lidar assessments.

Multiversum lidar expert Detlef Stein said: “Floating lidar technology is established within the offshore sector, offering reliable recording of location-specific data on site, at significantly lower costs.

“However, there is room for improvement of the correct interpretation and ultimate exploitation of this data. The combination of OWC and Multiversum’s expertise provides a solution to this challenge.”

OWC, which is headquartered in the UK, is part of of Oslo-listed energy consultancy group Aqualis.

Image: Offshore Wind Consultants/Multiversum