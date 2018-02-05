Riffgrund books Dutch wire transfer

Van Oord has hired Dutch outfit Wind to support cable transfer operations at the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The first part of the contract will start in March and involve spooling 36 cable reels and four static tanks of array wires onto Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus at the port of Nordenham in Germany.

In June, following completion of cable installation, Wind will support Van Oord at the port of Harwich in the UK with ship-to-shore cable transfer operations from Nexus to an onshore storage facility for any remaining cable.

Wind commercial director Erik Thomas said: “We are very proud that Van Oord has once again entrusted us with coordinating their cable transfer logistics.”

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will consist of 56 MHI Vestas V164 8MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners each own a 50% stake in the project.

Image: reNEWS