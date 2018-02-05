ESB preps Irish offshore campaign

Dublin utility ESB is in the early planning stages for a wind farm of up to 500MW off the east coast of Ireland.

The company plans to carry out assessment later this year of the Clogherhead site off County Louth in the Irish Sea, including geotechnical, geophysical, archaeological and ecological surveys, as well as wind measurement analysis. This will help to inform wind farm layout, cable routes, foundation design and environmental studies.

Related Stories ESB seeks eco help offshore

25 Sep 2017

ESB returning to offshore wind

04 Sep 2017 ESB declined to comment specifically on Clogherhead, but said it was progressing projects “on a number of fronts”.

It added: “There will be a consenting phase after which projects can move into construction, which is likely to be in the early 2020s.”

Image: Arklow Bank is Ireland's only offshore wind farm (NREL)