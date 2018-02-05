Leg up for Beatrice substation

Seaway Heavy Lifting has installed the first jacket foundation for the two offshore transformer modules (OTMs) at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth off Scotland.

Siemens is supplying the two OTMs, which are about one-third smaller than conventional platforms.

14 Nov 2017 All piling operations are complete at the project site and 37 of the 84 jackets have been installed for the 7MW Siemens Gamesa turbines.

First power from the wind farm is expected in July this year, with Beatrice scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

