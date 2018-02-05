Enel makes 132MW Spanish acquisition

Enel Green Power Espana is acquiring Parques Eolicos Gestinver from Elawan Energy and Genera Avante for €178m.

Parques Eolicos Gestinver owns five wind farms totalling 132MW in Spain. Three projects – 20MW Farrapa, 14MW Pena Revolta and 23.5MW Pousadoiro – are located in Galicia, with the 30MW Les Forques and 44MW Montargull wind farms in Catalonia.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The acquisition of five wind farms will enable us to consolidate our return to renewables growth in Spain, after two major tender wins from last year.

“These high-quality assets are already operational and we are looking forward to further boosting their performance through their incorporation in our group’s operation and maintenance system and in our integrated energy sale strategy.”

