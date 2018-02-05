Eon backs Hunterston RE plans

Eon is working with Peel Ports to help assess clean power options for the Hunterston Port and Resource Centre in Scotland.

The link up will involve Eon identifying options for providing secure and sustainable sources of energy for customers locating on the 81-hectare site.

08 May 2013 Hunterston, which is located on the Firth of Clyde in Ayrshire, has a deepwater port with road and rail connections, as well as infrastructure for manufacturing, processing, and recycling, Peel Ports said.

Peel Ports strategic projects director Gary Hodgson said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Eon to develop our offering at Hunterston.

“With Eon’s extensive experience in delivering reliable and lower carbon energy solutions for business we’re confident that we can bring together some of Scotland’s most energy-intensive industries with affordable and sustainable on-site power and heat generation, and transform the site into a strategic energy hub offering self-sustaining and cost-effective operating solutions.”

Eon UK country lead on industrial generation Jim Cleland said: “The opportunity presented by Hunterston clearly fits with Eon’s ambitions across Europe to provide smarter, lower carbon energy solutions such as integrated battery storage and combined heat and power systems.”

