UK 'needs' FiT solution

Renewables industry groups, including RenewableUK (R-UK) have called on the UK government to provide clarity on the future of the feed-in tariff (FiT), which is currently set to close in 2019.

Uncertainty over the Fit, which supports household, farm and small business-scale renewable energy installations, has caused investment in the sector to slump, the groups said.

07 Oct 2013 They have written a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark on the issue.

“We would stress that without a viable route to a market, the benefits that small-scale low-carbon energy projects can deliver to the UK risk being lost,” the letter said.

The groups added that a consultation on what will happen after 2019 is now a year overdue.

“Investor confidence in the sector is waning, with developers increasingly looking to invest elsewhere,” the letter added.

The government was asked to urgently consult on the future of the FiT, as well as operational issues.

Other signatories to the letter are Community Energy Scotland, Country Land & Business Association, EnergyUK, National Farmers Union, Scotland Regen, Scottish Land and Estates, Scottish Renewables, Solar Trade Association and The Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association.

Image: Free Images/Christian Wagner