Minesto seeks tidal test vessel

Swedish marine developer Minesto has launched a tender for a launch and recovery vessel to be used for testing of its Deep Green tidal kite.

The vessel will be delivered to Portaferry located on Northern Ireland’s Strangford Lough where Minesto operates a test site.

29 Jan 2018 The company said its main objective is to purchase a vessel but it will consider a long and/or short term hire depending on the situation and possibilities.

The vessel can be second hand, purpose built, new off-the-shelf or other standard as long as it meets the requirements. An option for service and spares can be added, it said.

The deadline for tender applications is 28 February.

Minesto is due to install in April a 500kW, commercial-scale Deep Green tidal kite in Holyhead Deep off the Welsh island of Anglesey.

