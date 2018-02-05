GE strikes gold in Brazil

GE Renewable Energy is to supply Engie with turbines totalling 360MW for the Umburanas wind complex in Brazil.

The deal covers supply of 144 GE 2.5-116 machines on 90-metre towers, as well as 10 years operations and maintenance at the project in Bahia.

Construction of Umburanas is underway, with the first turbines to be delivered later this year.

GE is also supplying turbines to Engie for the nearby 326.7MW Campo Largo 1 project, which is under construction and scheduled to come online in January next year.

Brasil Energia president Eduardo Sattamini said: “We have selected GE Renewable Energy to supply turbines for both projects and we trust GE’s commitment to implement the projects according to the agreed business plan, therefore reinforcing the partnership between the two companies.”

Image: GE