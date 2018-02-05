Atlas weighs into Borssele
Recruiter sets up in Vlissingen to service Dutch offshore projects
Renewables recruitment specialist Atlas Professionals is setting up in Vlissingen in the Netherlands to service offshore wind farms under development at the Borssele zones.
The so-called “recruitment hub” will open on 19 February and target local employment opportunities for Borssele, the company said.
Atlas global business development manager Joost Pellis said: “With our presence in Zeeland, we can make an even better contribution to clients, potential employees, established and new local training centres that focus on the wind industry.”
The port of Vlissingen is a hub for transport, shipment and assembly of components for the wind farms to be built at Borssele, Atlas added.
Danish outfit Orsted is developing the 752MW Borssele 1&2 project, while the Blauwwind consortium, including Partners Group Shell, Mitsubishi, Eneco and Van Oord, is developing the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 facility.
Image: Atlas Professionals