Atlas weighs into Borssele

Renewables recruitment specialist Atlas Professionals is setting up in Vlissingen in the Netherlands to service offshore wind farms under development at the Borssele zones.

The so-called “recruitment hub” will open on 19 February and target local employment opportunities for Borssele, the company said.

The port of Vlissingen is a hub for transport, shipment and assembly of components for the wind farms to be built at Borssele, Atlas added.

Danish outfit Orsted is developing the 752MW Borssele 1&2 project, while the Blauwwind consortium, including Partners Group Shell, Mitsubishi, Eneco and Van Oord, is developing the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 facility.

Image: Atlas Professionals