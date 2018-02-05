Seaproof extends Hornsea 1 cover

Seaproof Solutions has had a cable protection contract extended by Orsted for the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The Norwegian company will deliver 124 cable protection systems (CPS) for the protect's array wires.

Seaproof was awarded an earlier contract covering 248 CPS for the array cables in 2017.

Seaproof founder and chief executive Henrik Bang-Andreasen said: “We are honoured that Orsted has chosen Seaproof Solutions cable protection systems.

“Supporting Orsted in this project, with building our CPS in the UK, is an important step for Seaproof Solutions in supporting UK offshore wind and development of UK supply line.”

