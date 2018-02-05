Navantia 'bids for Saint-Brieuc kit'

Spanish outfit Navantia has submitted a bid to supply jacket foundations to the 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm off the coast of Brittany in France, according to reports in the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The report said Navantia has bid to build foundations for the turbines and the offshore substation as part of an ongoing tender.

Saint-Brieuc will comprise of 62 Siemens Gamesa 8MW D8 direct drive turbines.

Construction is set to start in 2021 and wrap up in 2023.

The Ailes Marines consortium is developing the project and consists of Iberdrola, RES and Caisse des Dépôts.

Image: Navantia