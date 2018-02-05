Goldwind Americas hires new chief
Former Siemens Gamesa executive David Sale appointed CEO in US
Goldwind Americas has appointed David Sale as its chief executive, replacing David Halligan.
Sale, who will be based in Chicago, was previously with Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy.
Goldwind International Holdings CEO Tony Pan said: "(Sale) brings a wealth of knowledge rooted in wind technology expansion in the North American market.
"He will be an invaluable asset in furthering Goldwind's industry-leading technology and brand presence throughout the global wind market."
Sale said: "I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to join Goldwind – one of the largest energy solutions companies in the world. I look forward to being a part of this journey."
Halligan has left to set up a new renewable energy venture focused on distributed and digital energy solutions, Goldwind said.
Image: Goldwind