Goldwind Americas hires new chief

Goldwind Americas has appointed David Sale as its chief executive, replacing David Halligan.

Sale, who will be based in Chicago, was previously with Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Related Stories Goldwind fills boots for Oz giant

21 Dec 2017

K2 backing Goldwind

22 Sep 2015 Goldwind International Holdings CEO Tony Pan said: "(Sale) brings a wealth of knowledge rooted in wind technology expansion in the North American market.

"He will be an invaluable asset in furthering Goldwind's industry-leading technology and brand presence throughout the global wind market."

Sale said: "I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to join Goldwind – one of the largest energy solutions companies in the world. I look forward to being a part of this journey."

Halligan has left to set up a new renewable energy venture focused on distributed and digital energy solutions, Goldwind said.

Image: Goldwind