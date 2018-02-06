Articles Filter

SeaRoc trawls Humber seabed

Survey data will be used to manage risks for Eon at 219MW wind farm

SeaRoc trawls Humber seabed image 06/02/2018

SeaRoc has kicked off an eight week study of seabed conditions at Eon's 219MW Humber Gateway wind farm off the east of coast of England.

The UK outfit will provide more detailed data to the German developer via its Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis service, the company said.

The data will be used to manage risks and minimise potential impacts to the seabed at the Round 2 project.

“Since 2012 we have providing GIS and associated services to Eon's Robin Rigg and Scroby Sands and are pleased to extend our services Humber Gateway,” said SeaRoc analyst Amanda Forbes.

Humber Gateway consists of 73 Vestas 3MW turbines and has been fully operational since May 2015.

Image: SeaRoc Group

