Eon closes Texas wind deal

Eon has closed tax equity financing for the operational 228MW Bruenning's Breeze wind farm in Willacy County, Texas.

The funding was provided by a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase and an undisclosed investor in exchange for a partial interest in the project.

Bruenning's Breeze wind farm, which comprises 76 AW125/3000 Nordex turbines, achieved commercial operation in December last year.

Eon group finance senior vice president Verena Volpert said: “We are delighted to expand our constructive partnership with the investors in our Bruenning's Breeze project.”

More than 250 people were involved in the construction of the project, and the wind farm now supports 14 full-time jobs.

Image: Eon