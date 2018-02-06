Gonzaga marked for Cali makeover

The rights to repower the 16.5MW Gonzaga Ridge wind farm in California have been secured by Scout Clean Energy.

Scout, a subsidiary of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, was awarded a lease to repower the project, located in Pacheco State Park, following a competitive solicitation run by the state of California.

The lease gives Scout the exclusive right to build, own and operate a new wind farm on the Gonzaga site that will have capacity of between 65MW and 80MW.

The new project will connect to the California Independent System Operator's NP15 zone and will continue to provide royalty revenues to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Scout Clean Energy chief executive Michael Rucker said: “By repowering Pacheco Pass and equipping it with today's advanced wind turbine technology, we hope to set a new and important precedent for unlocking more renewable power from recycling older existing wind power sites located across California and other US states with cost-effective new capacity.”

Image: Pixabay