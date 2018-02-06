Yingli takes 146MW shine to Chile

Yingli Green Energy has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Jenner Renewables for solar projects totalling 146MW in Chile.

The deal covers 12 ground-mounted plants in the South American country to be built in two phases.

24 Nov 2014 Work on the first stage will start this month on four plants that are planned to be in operation by June.

The second phase of eight projects will commence after the first four are complete.

Yingli will supply its YL325P-35B multi-crystalline modules for the facilities as part of the EPC contract.

Yingli chairman and chief executive Liansheng Miao said: “We are proud to partner with Jenner Renewables on such a significant project, which is the largest EPC project that Yingli undertook independently.”

Jenner Renewables founder and chief executive Jorge Calvet said: “This is part of our renewable energy pipeline of 1500MW, which we intend to develop over the next three to four years in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and other countries in the region.”

