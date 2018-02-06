Hornsea 1 treasures revealed

All the archaeological excavation work has been completed in Lincolnshire on the onshore cable route for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm.

Wessex Archaeology carried out the work, which started in August 2015, working with the Danish developer and consultancy Royal Haskoning DHV and contractors J Murphy & Sons.

Related Stories Seaproof extends Hornsea 1 cover

05 Feb 2018

Finns on board at Hornsea 1

04 Jul 2017 Archaeological monitoring is continuing during the excavation of the cable trench and further observations will be carried out during reinstatement.

All the monitoring fieldwork is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Orsted said excavations have uncovered many interesting sites, including medieval and Roman burials near the village of Killingholme, an Anglo-Saxon settlement near Laceby and salt-production sites at North Coates.

Orsted environment and consents manager Bronagh Byrne said: “A lot of work goes into deciding where the cables will be buried, including environmental and technical assessments and considerations from local stakeholders.

“Working with Wessex Archaeology, we can be confident that any artefacts are handled delicately and we’re delighted to see they’ve unearthed so many items spanning decades of history.”

Post-excavation assessment and reporting work is ongoing with more than 27,827 artefacts recovered during the excavations. The results will be published at a later date.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Image: Orsted