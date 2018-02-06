R-UK chair joins 3Sun board

UK offshore wind services group 3Sun has appointed Julian Brown to its board to help push the company's growth in the sector.

Brown, who is approaching the end of his four-year tenure as RenewableUK chair, will take a seat as a non-executive director on the six-strong board.

Brown (pictured) said: “I am coming to the end of my second term as chairman of Renewable UK and I am keen to contribute in other non-exec roles in the industry I am so passionate about.

“3sun is an excellent example of the profile of a company I would like to be involved in.”

Hacon said: “To have someone with the breadth and depth of experience Julian has brings an exceptional new dimension to our board and business as 3sun enters a new chapter in a maturing offshore wind market that offers new opportunities for our widening portfolio of services in the UK and international markets.”

Image: 3Sun