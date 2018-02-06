Articles Filter

Irish land Vesterhav geotech job

GDG to interpret ground conditions for Vattenfall at 350MW project 

Irish land Vesterhav geotech job image 06/02/2018

Irish engineering consultancy GDG has secured a contract from Vattenfall to carry out geotechnical studies at the 350MW Vesterhav North and South wind complex off Denmark.

The Dublin-based outfit has been lined up to interpret ground conditions from the project sites that will help inform substructure design.

Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines are lined up for the project.

Vesterhav North and South is due online by 2022.

Image: Vattenfall

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.