Irish land Vesterhav geotech job

Irish engineering consultancy GDG has secured a contract from Vattenfall to carry out geotechnical studies at the 350MW Vesterhav North and South wind complex off Denmark.

The Dublin-based outfit has been lined up to interpret ground conditions from the project sites that will help inform substructure design.

Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines are lined up for the project.

Vesterhav North and South is due online by 2022.

Image: Vattenfall