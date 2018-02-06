Danish duo tie onshore knot

Danish renewables developer Eurowind Energy has acquired all the shares in compatriot company Wind 1.

Eurowind said Wind 1, which will continue operate under its own name, has a "very interesting pipeline" of projects in Denmark.

Eurowind managing director Jens Rasmussen said: "We have the same philosophy and values as well as market access."

Wind 1's Peter Dahl Jakobsen said: "We look forward to the forthcoming cooperation with Eurowind Energy and we are confident that we can realise the wind turbine projects that Wind 1 has started the design of."

Image: Pixabay