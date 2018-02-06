Articles Filter

Danish duo tie onshore knot

Eurowind Energy acquires all the shares in compatriot company Wind 1

Danish duo tie onshore knot image 06/02/2018

Danish renewables developer Eurowind Energy has acquired all the shares in compatriot company Wind 1.

Eurowind said Wind 1, which will continue operate under its own name, has a "very interesting pipeline" of projects in Denmark.

Eurowind managing director Jens Rasmussen said: "We have the same philosophy and values as well as market access."

Wind 1's Peter Dahl Jakobsen said: "We look forward to the forthcoming cooperation with Eurowind Energy and we are confident that we can realise the wind turbine projects that Wind 1 has started the design of." 

Image: Pixabay

