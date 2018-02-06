Dutch have offshore covered

Dutch coatings company AkzoNobel has launched a new epoxy coating to provide corrosion protection for offshore structures, such as wind turbine transition pieces.

The company said the Interzone 954GF coating contains a high-level of lamellar glass flake for greater abrasion and corrosion protection.

The product is fully approved in accordance with offshore corrosion standard Norsok M501 Ed6 Systems 1, 4, 7A and 7B and the proposed revision of ISO 12944, the company said.

AkzoNobel Europe regional marketing manager Ian Fletcher said: “Unlike typical high build glass flake epoxy coatings, Interzone 954GF utilises high aspect ratio lamellar glass flake for extended asset lifetimes and reduced total cost of ownership.”

Image: AkzoNobel