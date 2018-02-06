Cardiff reprieves Welsh wind

The Welsh Government has granted planning permission for FIM Service’s seven-turbine Pant y Maen onshore wind farm in North Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths overturned the refusal of the around 17.5MW scheme by Denbighshire County Council.

FIM appealed against the decision which was later called in by Welsh ministers under devolved planning rules.

The project is located in North Wales’ Strategic Search Area A designated as suitable for large-scale wind development by the Welsh Government.

Natural Power head of projects, planning and environment at its Welsh office in Aberystwyth John Woodruff said: “We have been working on this project since 2012 and are delighted to have secured consent for our client.

“This keeps our consent record in Wales at 100%, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcome of this new green energy development.”

Construction and operation of the project is expected in 2021, he added.

Image: Regeneris