Ocean City votes far-shore

New reports say council opposes wind farms visible from the coast

Ocean City votes far-shore image 07/02/2018

Ocean City council has voted unanimously to oppose the construction of offshore wind turbines that would be visible from the town's coastline, according to local news reports.

The council does not oppose offshore wind developments but wants any structures to be built at least 42km off the coast where turbines would not be visible from the shore.

US Wind is planning to build the 248MW Maryland wind farm and Deepwater Wind, the 120MW Skipjack project, off the coast near Ocean City.

Both projects are planned to be situated less than 42km off the coastline.

The US Wind development could ultimately expand to 750MW located around 27km from shore.

Image: Ocean City (US Corps of Engineers)

