DNV GL backs Borssele 3&4 sale

DNV GL has carried out due diligence for Partners Group’s 45% share purchase in the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands.

The work included an independent engineering review of the project's technical details and associated contractors and companies.

10 Feb 2016 Partners Group successfully bid to become the leading shareholder in the so-called Blauwwind consortium earlier this year. The other partners in the project are Shell with a 20% stake, Mitsubishi with 15% and Eneco and Van Oord with 10% each.

DNV GL’s executive vice president for central Europe and Mediterranean Andreas Schröter said: “Our interdisciplinary and cross-border team of technical experts provided Partners Group with a comprehensive technical due diligence ahead of their investment.”

Borssele 3&4 will comprise 77 Vestas 9.5MW turbines across two sites in the North Sea, approximately 25km off the Dutch coast.

Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018 and commercial operations are expected to commence in 2021.

