AEP unveils 8.36GW green drive

American Electric Power (AEP) is planning to add 8.36GW of new renewables capacity by 2030 in the US.

The 5295MW of wind power, includes the plans for the 2GW Wind Catcher project in Oklahoma that will feature 800 GE 2.5MW turbines. AEP also aims to develop 3065MW of new solar capacity.

Related Stories Quanta links Oklahoma mega-farm

31 Jul 2017

AEP issues Ohio wind call

19 Dec 2016 The company added that the proposals, which also include energy efficiency measures, would reduce its carbon dioxide emissions 60% below 2000 levels by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

AEP chairman, president and chief executive Nicholas Akins said: “AEP is focused on modernising the power grid, expanding renewable energy resources and delivering cost-effective, reliable energy to our customers.

“Our customers want us to partner with them to provide cleaner energy and new technologies, while continuing to provide reliable, affordable energy.

“Our investors want us to protect their investment in our company, deliver attractive returns and manage climate-related risk. This long-term strategy allows us to do both.”

Image: Pixabay