Articles Filter

AEP unveils 8.36GW green drive

Plans include 5295MW of wind and 3065MW of new solar by 2030  

AEP unveils 8.36GW green drive image 07/02/2018

American Electric Power (AEP) is planning to add 8.36GW of new renewables capacity by 2030 in the US. 

The 5295MW of wind power, includes the plans for the 2GW Wind Catcher project in Oklahoma that will feature 800 GE 2.5MW turbines. AEP also aims to develop 3065MW of new solar capacity.

Related Stories

The company added that the proposals, which also include energy efficiency measures, would reduce its carbon dioxide emissions 60% below 2000 levels by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

AEP chairman, president and chief executive Nicholas Akins said: “AEP is focused on modernising the power grid, expanding renewable energy resources and delivering cost-effective, reliable energy to our customers.

“Our customers want us to partner with them to provide cleaner energy and new technologies, while continuing to provide reliable, affordable energy. 

“Our investors want us to protect their investment in our company, deliver attractive returns and manage climate-related risk. This long-term strategy allows us to do both.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.